Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sara Deis
@sara_deis
Download free
Published on
November 13, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fuzzy trunks and branches
Share
Info
Related collections
Harbour City
4 photos
· Curated by Callum Oberholzer
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
vegetation
Skovbadning
89 photos
· Curated by Nina Lerche
skovbadning
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
GN
284 photos
· Curated by Jessica Taylor
gn
outdoor
path
Related tags
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
land
vegetation
plant
flora
Blur Backgrounds
out of focus
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
canopy
environment
natural
branch
blurred
woodland
foliage
trunk
Free pictures