Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bram Wouters
@bram_wouters
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pagoda
cambodia
monk
architecture
building
shrine
worship
temple
roof
spire
steeple
tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Layers
554 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bridges
22 photos
· Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
blue
427 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images