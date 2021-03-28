Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
ganpati
hindu festival
hindu god
ganesha chaturthi
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
lord ganesha
vinayaka chavithi
temple
ganesh
indian culture
khairatabad
indian religion
shrine
elephant god
vinayaka
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night
Walls
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers