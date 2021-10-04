Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manek Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Siena, Siena, Italy
Published
on
October 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ancient architecture, rich history it all takes you back in time
Related tags
siena
Italy Pictures & Images
spire
steeple
building
architecture
tower
walkway
path
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
home decor
outdoors
road
flagstone
street
Nature Images
neighborhood
Backgrounds
Related collections
Slices of Sky
143 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor