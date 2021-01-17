Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
LG Electronics, LG-H815
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meenakshi Hindu Temple Madurai India
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
temple
apparel
clothing
shrine
worship
coat
banister
handrail
overcoat
monk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
shots
184 photos
· Curated by chitkala tv
shot
street photography
human
TTYC
297 photos
· Curated by Michelle Dalbec
ttyc
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
India
31 photos
· Curated by Tarun Pal
india
building
human