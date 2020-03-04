Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elida Prifti
@elia_68
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
shop
bakery
window display
Free pictures
Related collections
displays
18 photos
· Curated by Judy Roberts
display
Food Images & Pictures
shop
symmetry
3 photos
· Curated by Judy Roberts
symmetry
accessory
Birthday Cake Images
biolio
3 photos
· Curated by Anna Ballinger
biolio
bakery
cafeterium