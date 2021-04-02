Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Setu Chhaya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Adalaj Stepwell, Adalaj Road, Adalaj, Gujarat, India
Published
on
April 2, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Low-angle portrait view of Adalaj Stepwell.
Related tags
gujarat
india
the adalaj stepwell
adalaj road
adalaj
#ahmedabad
stepwell
heritage
unesco
geometric pattern
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Pattern Backgrounds
travelling
traveling
unesco world heritage site
unesco heritage
geometry
columns
Texture Backgrounds
texture wall
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Signs and Type
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior