Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vladimir Gladkov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
accessory
tie
accessories
clothing
apparel
suit
coat
overcoat
human
People Images & Pictures
necktie
man
home decor
tuxedo
shirt
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Abstract
367 photos · Curated by Vitaliy Grin
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Bright & Bold
161 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
School
40 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds