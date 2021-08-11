Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amari James
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant pot
wood table
wooden table
wooden
tech
photography setup
desk
plants growing
desk setup
setup
hipster setup
indoor plants
diy
indoor jungle
photography
photographer
HD Hipster Wallpapers
plants
furniture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
WORK
339 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Christmas Traditions
854 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures