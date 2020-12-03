Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christer Andersson
@snabelsven
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
political
319 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
WORK
340 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
tree trunk
ice
HD White Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
fir
abies
Public domain images