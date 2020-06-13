Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Lutke
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A small sight, with strains of life
Related collections
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Dogs
52 photos
· Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
switzerland
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
close
HD Live Wallpapers
alive
grow
trunk
biology
PNG images