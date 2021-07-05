Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mastars
@mastars
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
die casting
Related tags
die casting
aluminium
Related collections
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images