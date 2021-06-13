Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Eberle
@marcel_eberle
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich-Affoltern, Schweiz
Published
on
June 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Porträt eines Schafs | portrait of a sheep
Related tags
zürich-affoltern
schweiz
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
mammal
tier
schaf
säugetier
schafkopf
sheepshead
Free stock photos
Related collections
architecture
394 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Posters
1,036 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers