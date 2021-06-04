Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mysore, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mysore
karnataka
india
lisha
mysore palace
indian
model shoot
model
fair
sandles
red top
black jeans
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
footwear
shoe
female
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Photographers
133 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds