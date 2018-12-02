Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jerry Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
plant
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
planter
herbs
pot
blossom
Flower Images
tabletop
furniture
Free images
Related collections
Nature
15 photos
· Curated by ashe Esparza
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Home and Garden Idea Fair
18 photos
· Curated by Molly Daley
home
garden
plant
brochure
21 photos
· Curated by AMY FROST
brochure
Flower Images
plant