Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matthew Harvey
@mattharveyphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Winona Lake, IN, USA
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
winona lake
in
usa
duck
mallard duck
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
Sports Images
Soccer Ball Images
team
team sport
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
ball
Sports Images
beak
Free images
Related collections
Workflow
111 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Deer & Friends
80 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife