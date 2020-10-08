Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Solen Feyissa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rock texture
Related tags
rock
Texture Backgrounds
closeup
rust
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Design * Texture * Color
216 photos
· Curated by Kyla DeWolfe-Johnson
HD Color Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture/Stone
1,020 photos
· Curated by Mircea X.
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Solstice
23 photos
· Curated by Alyce Verheijden
solstice
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers