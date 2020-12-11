Statues in the Saint Michael's Church, Olomouc. This Baroque church was rebuilt from the original Gothic church and was consecrated probably in 1251. The church was rebuilt into the current Early-Baroque form in 1673-1686. The single-nave structure with side chapels has a rich sculptural and painting decoration and is an example of the Baroque appeal aimed at the senses of the church-goers. The front face of the church is decorated with statues of the Virgin Mary and the Salvator Mundi by Ondřej Zahner and date from the 1830’s.