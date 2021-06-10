Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Ohlman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cooking for a crowd using a huge wok.
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
preparing food
oil
cooking
fried rice
rice
food prep
wok
man cooking
food preparation
outdoor cooking
men cooking
men who cook
apron
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Faded Adventures 🌲
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers