Peer pressure can be extremely strong and hard to resist.Bad peer pressure is being forced into doing something that you didn't want to do because your friends said that you should.Friends have a tendency to think that they know what is best for you, and if your friends are like some of mines, they always offer their opinion whether it is wanted or not.One of the major problems with peer pressure occurs when you get sucked into something that you really didn't want to do and subsequently, become addicted to it.Usually, people get backed into a situation to try illegal drugs etc.