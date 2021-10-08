Go to Dana Davis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Snowy Mountain Range, Wyoming
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Likin' the lichen!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

snowy mountain range
wyoming
rock
lichen
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
bush
vegetation
plant
wilderness
aerial view
land
Tree Images & Pictures
grove
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Free pictures

Related collections

Colours
28 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Street Life
166 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Ûber Cool
134 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking