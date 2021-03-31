Go to Daniel Restrepo Londoño's profile
green and black bird on tree branch
La Calera, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Published on NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Glowing Puffleg (male) Pomponero reluciente (macho)

