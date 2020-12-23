Go to Tina Witherspoon's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and gray star decor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Current Events
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Holiday Decor Lights Paper Star in an Empty Room

Related collections

Christmas 2021
22 photos · Curated by hailey smith
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
bokeh
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking