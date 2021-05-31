Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
lefteris p
@bep_one
Download free
Share
Info
Athens, Greece
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Minimalist
395 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Into The Wilderness
152 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Related tags
potted plant
vase
plant
jar
pottery
bush
vegetation
planter
athens
greece
herbs
herbal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
nature images
Butterfly Images
brown butterfly
Free stock photos