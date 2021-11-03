Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frede Langlois
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Black Lake, Thetford Mines, QC, Canada
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
canada
black lake
thetford mines
qc
drone
dji mavic mini
dji
quebec
gun
weapon
weaponry
pedal
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos · Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Education
617 photos · Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human