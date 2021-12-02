Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
sign
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
road sign
symbol
Tree Images & Pictures
bench
furniture
park
outdoors
vegetation
campus
yard
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
In Motion
690 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor