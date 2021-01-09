Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
KARTHIK T
@karthiktalikoti
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Savannah animals
26 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Cool Background Ideas
306 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Related tags
wristwatch
wrist
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
Creative Commons images