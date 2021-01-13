Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rebecca Niver
@raeniver
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
greenhouse
hanging basket
potted flowers
outdoors
garden
arbour
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
patio
porch
Free pictures
Related collections
CFG Icons 07022021
30 photos
· Curated by Sara Lung
plant
Flower Images
flora
Greenhouses and Gardens
748 photos
· Curated by Jane Adams
garden
greenhouse
plant
Flowers
106 photos
· Curated by Sana Imaad
Flower Images
Rose Images
plant