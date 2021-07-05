Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
temple
agilkia island
archaeologist
archeology
hieroglyphics
pharaoh
philae
sailing
sand
sculpture
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
temple of isis
tomb
Tourism Pictures
trajan kiosk
abandoned
afterlife
dam
Public domain images
Related collections
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Peace
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures