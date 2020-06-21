Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Douglas Bagg
@nzdoug16
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ngatea, New Zealand
Published
on
June 21, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ngatea
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
coat
jacket
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
overcoat
man
Free stock photos
Related collections
Shadow Play
67 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Pastel & Pale
220 photos · Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea