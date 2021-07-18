Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
STEFANIA BOKA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hungary
Published
on
July 18, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hungary
plants wallpaper
Nature Images
Green Backgrounds
green aesthetic
nature green
Nature Backgrounds
plantlovers
gardenlife
#plants
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
skin
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
annonaceae
Free images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos · Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Sun
56 photos · Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures