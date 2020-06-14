Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chelsea Chehade
@wilsonwandering
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zermatt, Switzerland
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zermatt
switzerland
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
plateau
ice
peak
wilderness
land
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
road
glacier
Free stock photos
Related collections
workspace
149 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
Website Backgrounds
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures