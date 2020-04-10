Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dan Burton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roundhay, Leeds, UK
Published
on
April 10, 2020
X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License
"DONT WORRY BE HAPPY" - a chalk drawn message on the driveway
Related tags
uk
roundhay
leeds
united kingdom
solidarity
cheerful
children
lockdown
social distancing
don't worry bee happy
driveway
distancing
Bee Pictures & Images
don't worry be happy
drawing
HD Art Wallpapers
crayon
driveway art
chalk
coronavirus
Public domain images
Related collections
Chalk
62 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Kusibab
chalk
Sports Images
human
COVID-19
172 photos
· Curated by Kimberly Kane
covid-19
covid 19
coronavirus
Embodied Love
86 photos
· Curated by Lara Cheadle
Love Images
word
quote