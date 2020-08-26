Go to Prado's profile
@pradologue
Download free
white concrete building under white sky during daytime
white concrete building under white sky during daytime
Victoria Memorial, Queens Way, Maidan, Kolkata, West Bengal, IndiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Victoria palace

Related collections

Overseen
227 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Wedding
1,220 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Architecture
92 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking