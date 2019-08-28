Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laurissi
@laurissi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ring
jewellery
jewelry
band
rings
HD Gold Wallpapers
anillo
bécquer
Book Images & Photos
reading
oro
poetry
poesía
sweet
plata
Silver Backgrounds
pedida
boda
joyería
accessory
Backgrounds
Related collections
Gold aesthetic
64 photos
· Curated by Hollie Clarke
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
HD Gold Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
jewelry
65 photos
· Curated by Kat f
jewelry
accessory
human
Schmuck
13 photos
· Curated by Aniko Balazs
schmuck
accessory
ring