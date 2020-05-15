Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
outdoors
Nature Images
conifer
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
cliff
oak
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
landscape
3,103 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
South Africa
1,330 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
south africa
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
Background, wallpaper, HD wallpaper,
983 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant