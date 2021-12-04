Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Blake Edison
@julieblake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
HD White Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
virginia
wildflower
wild
flora
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
blossom
daisies
daisy
aster
asteraceae
Free images
Related collections
Fauna
63 photos · Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos · Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Blurred/in motion
100 photos · Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds