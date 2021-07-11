Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miguel Saenz de Santa María
@miguelssm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Amaldos, Zamora, España
Published
on
July 11, 2021
NIKON D50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Torreón de Amaldos. Landscape wallpaper.
Related tags
amaldos
zamora
españa
historical building
Nature Images
outdoors
building
bunker
Grass Backgrounds
plant
architecture
field
countryside
cliff
Free stock photos
Related collections
Layers
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures