Go to David Emrich's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people in front of white and green pagoda
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7S
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

temple
gate
taipei
taiwan
architecture
building
human
People Images & Pictures
urban
town
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
shrine
worship
arched
arch
pillar
column
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Taipei City
8 photos · Curated by WENYU WU
taipei city
taiwan
taipei
Zen
185 photos · Curated by Tamo Law
zen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Travel in Taiwan
60 photos · Curated by Zoe Chen
Travel Images
taiwan
taipei
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking