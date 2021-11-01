Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Darmau Lee
@darmau
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国新疆维吾尔自治区哈密市伊州区科克乔喀
Published
on
November 1, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
新疆哈密三道岭露天煤矿
Related tags
中国新疆维吾尔自治区哈密市伊州区科克乔喀
coal
energy
aerial photography
xinjiang
china
hami
town
pit
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
plateau
valley
aerial view
canyon
monastery
Free pictures
Related collections
It's simple but very complex
231 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Evening
25 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images