Go to Lay Naik's profile
Available for hire
Download free
purple flower in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
Published on Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

valley of flowers
uttarakhand
geranium
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
HD Purple Wallpapers
Backgrounds

Related collections

Humanity
123 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking