Trees grow on ancient walls. This is a picture I took while traveling in northern Thailand. I saw life growing on things that weren't likely to grow. You can download and use it for free. Just help with travel expenses to various places. Whichever you want to support. πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™ Donate me in profile donate link. https://www.jumbolamduanstudio.com/jumbogallery Contact me www.jumbolamduanstudio.com