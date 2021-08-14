Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kiril Aglichev
@kiril_aglichev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
wasp
hornet
andrena
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
asteraceae
apidae
petal
dandelion
daisies
daisy
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Experimental
103 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Summer
2,072 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise