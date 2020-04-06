Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hand sewing a face mask with pins
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wood Wallpapers
boat
transportation
vehicle
finger
pants
face
homemade
safety
protective
covid-19
breathing
sickness
mask
hand
sew
Free pictures
Related collections
Coronavirus
16 photos
· Curated by Megan Howard
coronavirus
current event
HD Grey Wallpapers
Theatre
516 photos
· Curated by Penelope Thomson
theatre
Book Images & Photos
seat
All the women in me
272 photos
· Curated by Maureen Bleeker Paal
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures