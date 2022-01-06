Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plant
dark green
garden
Grass Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botany
decoration
fern
foliage
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
exotic
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Floral Wallpapers
seamless
Free images
Related collections
Notion
17 photos · Curated by Abigail Katt
notion
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Firefox
61 photos · Curated by Rocky Raccoon
firefox
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
(n) green
63 photos · Curated by Kierra Nicole
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers