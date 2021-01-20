Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Cox
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
dad
Winter Images & Pictures
blower
Christmas Images
carhartt
People Images & Pictures
human
tool
lawn mower
transportation
vehicle
tractor
outdoors
bulldozer
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
Picture in picture
23 photos · Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Hands on
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger