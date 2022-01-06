Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Risto Kokkonen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
maple
snow on tree branch
White Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
frost
land
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Office Life
41 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Facets of Light
160 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Plant life
538 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images