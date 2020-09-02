Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergio Capuzzimati
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lhasa, Regione Autonoma del Tibet, Cina
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Buddhist monks inside Jokhang temple in Lhasa, Tibet
Related tags
lhasa
regione autonoma del tibet
cina
monk
buddhist monk
Buddha Images
ancient
Historical Photos & Images
HD Red Wallpapers
Religion Images
asia
pilgrimage
heritage
buddhist
tibet
lhasa
jokhang temple
spiritual
china
prayer
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tibet
4 photos
· Curated by Sergio Capuzzimati
tibet
cina
china
Tibet
20 photos
· Curated by Heather Zigler
tibet
himalaya
monk
Spiritual
61 photos
· Curated by Monica Bruce
spiritual
Yoga Images & Pictures
meditation