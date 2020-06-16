Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Bandura
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
FC220
Free to use under the Unsplash License
water lilies
Related tags
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
ecology
aquatic
HD Green Wallpapers
ecosystem
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
aerial
HQ Background Images
shore
drone
plastic
waste
outdoors
environment
petal
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Seasons.
176 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
leafe
Split Screens
591 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images