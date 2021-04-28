Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dan Poulton
@danpoulton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Basingstoke Canal at Woking Town Centre, Surrey
Related tags
canal
towpath
canals
baskingstoke canal
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
ditch
path
Nature Images
plant
river
Free stock photos
Related collections
Powerful Women
292 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
617 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
drone view
aerial view
Vinyl and Covers
75 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record